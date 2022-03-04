Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $214.00 at Tigress Financial

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Tigress Financial from $206.00 to $214.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.08% from the stock’s previous close.

ABNB has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.22.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $151.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.59 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $215.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.88) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $988,538.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.88, for a total value of $24,034,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 609,383 shares of company stock valued at $104,547,376. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

