AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $4.17

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $4.00. AiHuiShou International shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 9,282 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45.
About AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)
AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
