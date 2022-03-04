Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at HC Wainwright

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,351. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,827,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

