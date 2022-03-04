Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($5.97) Per Share (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($5.97) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($6.26).

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $32.13 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

