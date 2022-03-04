agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,512 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in agilon health were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGL. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

In related news, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $153,699.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $81,429.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,929 shares of company stock valued at $941,297.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

