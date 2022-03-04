Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on A. Cowen lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Shares of A traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.95. 50,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,223,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,847,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 150,778.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 49,757 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

