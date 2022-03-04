ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Down 55.6% in February

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AGESY opened at $45.64 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.76.

AGESY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($65.17) to €59.00 ($66.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($51.35) to €44.50 ($50.00) in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

