AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.27

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 4537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.79.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter.

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

