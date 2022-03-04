Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,244 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Aflac were worth $18,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 115,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 253,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 31,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,993. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,784 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.