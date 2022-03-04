Aeva Technologies (AEVA) and Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Aeva Technologies (NYSE: AEVA – Get Rating) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Aeva Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aeva Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Aeva Technologies Competitors 659 2520 2968 81 2.40

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 246.49%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 36.06%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.65, suggesting that their average share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -1,099.60% -18.92% -18.23% Aeva Technologies Competitors -61.70% 5.26% -0.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.27 million -$101.88 million -7.45 Aeva Technologies Competitors $5.34 billion $20.48 million 18.92

Aeva Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Aeva Technologies competitors beat Aeva Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.