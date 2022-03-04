Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Aecon Group to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on Aecon Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.51.

ARE stock opened at C$15.79 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$15.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$960.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

