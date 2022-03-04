Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Down to $7.71

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $7.00. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 1,791 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantage Solutions to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,526,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,998,000 after acquiring an additional 137,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,684,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 252,833 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,889,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,040,000 after buying an additional 82,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

