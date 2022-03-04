Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$9.50

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AAV has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut shares of Advantage Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.41.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

TSE:AAV opened at C$7.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.58. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.28 and a 12 month high of C$8.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.