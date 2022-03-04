Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,892 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 11.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after buying an additional 647,036 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $674.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.09 on Friday, reaching $452.99. 18,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,833. The business’s 50-day moving average is $507.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.81 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

