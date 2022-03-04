Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Raised by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 352.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,371 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Adobe by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $452.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.81 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $507.50 and a 200 day moving average of $590.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

