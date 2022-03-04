adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the January 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ADDYY has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($337.08) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.00.

Get adidas alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at about $894,000. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in adidas by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $110.22 on Friday. adidas has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.44 and a 200-day moving average of $152.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66.

adidas Company Profile (Get Rating)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.