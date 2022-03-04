adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the January 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ADDYY has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($337.08) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.00.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at about $894,000. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in adidas by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
adidas Company Profile (Get Rating)
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
