Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Price Target Lowered to 140.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from 211.00 to 140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Adevinta ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nordea Equity Research raised Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Adevinta ASA from 107.00 to 106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adevinta ASA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.50.

ADEVF stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Adevinta ASA has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

