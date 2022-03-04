Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $10.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. Adecoagro has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 182.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 49,108 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 71.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 776.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 832,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 266.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 274,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

