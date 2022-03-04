Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $10.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. Adecoagro has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.11.
Adecoagro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
