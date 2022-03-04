AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) PT Lowered to $24.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,939,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,296,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after buying an additional 34,062 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 16,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

