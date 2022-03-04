Adams Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 1,205 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.30. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.