Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $68.93 Million Position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 72,785 shares during the period. Calumet Specialty Products Partners makes up 12.5% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned about 6.64% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $68,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after acquiring an additional 414,200 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares during the period. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CLMT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.60. 7,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.38. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

