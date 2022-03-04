Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $6.38 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,615 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after buying an additional 1,344,717 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,392,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.31. 248,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.