Adams Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,890,000. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,187,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,793,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 2.46. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

