Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 246,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,893. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.84. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Acushnet by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,778 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Acushnet by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.