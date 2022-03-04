AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Holdings Lifted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,200 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in AcuityAds were worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in AcuityAds by 17.9% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATY opened at $2.85 on Friday. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.09 million and a P/E ratio of 15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

ATY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

AcuityAds Profile (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.