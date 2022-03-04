Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.31

Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 13,088,300 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of £8.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.31.
About Active Energy Group (LON:AEG)
Recommended Stories
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Active Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Active Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.