Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 8,834 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$61.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

