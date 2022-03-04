Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ACER stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.12.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ACER. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.
