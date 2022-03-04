Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Accolade worth $22,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Accolade by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Accolade by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

ACCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Accolade stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.04. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

