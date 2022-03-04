ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.480-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.ACCO Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.060-$0.100 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,682. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $838.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,449 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,298,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,065,000 after purchasing an additional 150,633 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 158,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

