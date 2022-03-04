Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.87.

Accenture stock opened at $318.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.79. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

