Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

Several brokerages have commented on ACEL. Macquarie upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

ACEL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. 4,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,431. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 1.13. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $392,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $205,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $1,219,040. 18.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,602,000 after buying an additional 220,626 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after buying an additional 79,993 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 59,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

