ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acadia’s earnings and revenues missed estimates in Q4. The company’s sole marketed drug, Nuplazid, has recorded strong sales since its launch. Its top line consists of only net product sales of Nuplazid. The drug’s label-expansion program looks promising, with several studies being currently underway. The company filed for Nuplazid label expansion in February 2022. If approved, not only will the drug’s eligible patient population be expanded, but will also boost sales in the days ahead. However, heavy dependence on Nuplazid for revenues remains a worry. Also, the regulatory setback wherein the FDA issued a complete response letter for Nuplazid’s label expansion, hurt the stock severely. Stiff competition in the target market also remains a woe. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,597. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

