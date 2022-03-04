Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Raised to $78.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACHC. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.02.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.28. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,597,000 after acquiring an additional 259,180 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,808,000 after acquiring an additional 571,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after acquiring an additional 33,738 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,102,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,114,000 after buying an additional 42,633 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000,000 after buying an additional 910,813 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.