Abyss Market Cap Reaches $9.02 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last week, Abyss has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Abyss has a total market cap of $9.02 million and approximately $87,704.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Abyss

Abyss is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

