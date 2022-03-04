Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Trading Down 1.7%

Absolute Software Corp (TSE:ABST – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.20 and last traded at C$11.39. Approximately 225,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 214,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABST shares. TD Securities raised shares of Absolute Software to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$18.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$574.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,917.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Absolute is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint®️ security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.