Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 23,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 739,535 shares.The stock last traded at $24.10 and had previously closed at $24.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

