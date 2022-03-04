Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the January 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEQ. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEQ traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,014. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $10.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.9805 dividend. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

About Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

