Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $35.85, but opened at $32.74. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 89,481 shares traded.

The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.0% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,307,000 after buying an additional 134,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after buying an additional 92,921 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after buying an additional 690,491 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 942,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after buying an additional 335,539 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,688,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.83.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

