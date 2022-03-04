Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $35.85, but opened at $32.74. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 89,481 shares traded.
The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.
Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.0% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,307,000 after buying an additional 134,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after buying an additional 92,921 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after buying an additional 690,491 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 942,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after buying an additional 335,539 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,688,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.83.
About Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
