AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ELUXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Shares of ELUXY stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 76,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,160. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.75%. Equities research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

