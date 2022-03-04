a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $11.70 to $9.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. a.k.a. Brands traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 10004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

