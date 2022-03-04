9,800 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,349,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $116.84 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $102.39 and a 12-month high of $124.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average of $118.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

