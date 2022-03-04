$92.03 Million in Sales Expected for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) to report $92.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.40 million. Quantum posted sales of $92.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year sales of $369.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $369.30 million to $370.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $390.78 million, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $396.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

QMCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 87,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Quantum by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Quantum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. Quantum has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

