8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.05 Million

Analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) will report $177.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.35 million and the highest is $182.47 million. 8X8 reported sales of $144.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $634.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $620.10 million to $639.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $782.15 million, with estimates ranging from $744.95 million to $805.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,866 shares of company stock worth $1,783,503. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in 8X8 by 44.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 95.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EGHT traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $11.69. 48,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,078. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

