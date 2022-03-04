$873.73 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $873.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $912.90 million and the lowest is $852.00 million. Flowserve posted sales of $857.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

NYSE FLS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,704,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,559,000 after acquiring an additional 99,467 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 69,935 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 59,684 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

