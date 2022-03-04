851 Shares in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 9,151.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2,584.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,471,000 after buying an additional 46,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 78.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.20.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $555.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $573.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $607.55. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $346.49 and a twelve month high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total value of $1,554,393.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total value of $6,609,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.