850,068 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 850,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,764,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.0% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.90. 25,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,294. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $80.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

