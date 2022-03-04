7,900 Shares in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FirstCash by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FirstCash by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FirstCash by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,293,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FirstCash by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.86. FirstCash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.08 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton acquired 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

