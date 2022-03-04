77,979 Shares in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 77,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.28% of 908 Devices as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MASS. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in 908 Devices by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 74.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 43.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at $230,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of MASS stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $451.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 12.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $58.20.

In other news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Profile (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.