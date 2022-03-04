$752.45 Million in Sales Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) will post sales of $752.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $742.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $757.78 million. FLEETCOR Technologies posted sales of $608.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

FLT traded down $6.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.31. 8,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

